Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.5120, with a volume of 11,961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lemonade from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lemonade

Lemonade Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.74 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.59%. Lemonade's revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lemonade news, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $56,815.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 186,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,190,297.79. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Peters sold 2,249 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $122,458.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,020,261.30. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $226,200. Insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lemonade by 260.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. is a digital insurance company that uses technology and artificial intelligence to offer insurance products through its website and mobile app. Its offerings include renters, homeowners, car, pet and term life insurance, with product availability varying by location. Founded in 2015 by Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger, the company serves customers in the United States and several European markets. Lemonade is headquartered in New York City. Co-founder Daniel Schreiber leads the company as chief executive officer.

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