Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.34 and traded as high as $309.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $307.65, with a volume of 267,637 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $355.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $78.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $960,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,757,593.80. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martine Zimmermann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.17, for a total value of $636,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $566,978.94. The trade was a 52.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $7,384,287. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $285,619,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,009,891 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $201,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,529 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $115,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $81,424,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,089 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to develop and commercialize medicines. Rather than focusing primarily on selling drugs directly, Ligand licenses technologies and drug-development assets and may receive royalties and other payments from partner programs. Its technologies include Captisol, a formulation platform designed to improve the solubility and delivery of certain medicines. Ligand also holds economic interests in a portfolio of partnered products and drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas.

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