3 Overlooked Stocks Positioned for the Next Market Rotation

Tech has carried this market for years, but it isn't the only game left running. Small caps are outperforming in 2026, the Magnificent Seven have cooled, and money is starting to spread into corners of the market that retail investors rarely check. Healthcare, insurance and regional banking are all quietly building momentum before the crowd shows up.

That's the setup Oxford Club Chief Income Strategist Marc Lichtenfeld is watching right now. His view: the sectors working today won't stay secret for long, and getting positioned early, before the next rotation becomes obvious, is where the real edge sits.

Get Aflac alerts: Sign Up

Why Diversification Still Matters in a One-Sector Market

Concentration feels good on the way up. Artificial intelligence stocks have proven that this year, and it's tempting to let one winning trade become most of a portfolio.

The problem shows up on the way down. Stocks take the stairs up, but the elevator down—and a sector that's been running hot for a while tends to fall hard and fast when it finally turns. Investors who got used to buying every dip often get caught waiting for a bounce that doesn't materialize as quickly as they expect.

That's the trap concentration sets. It works until it doesn't, and by then it's often too late to rotate out cleanly.

Lichtenfeld's point isn't to abandon technology. It's to make sure a portfolio has other legs to stand on when one leg gets wobbly, something already working quietly in sectors most retail investors haven't circled back to yet.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Turns Drug Risk Into Someone Else's Problem

Healthcare tends to hold up in any economy, recession or not, because people don't stop needing medicine. Within that sector, Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND stands out for a business model that looks more like a royalty company than a traditional biotech.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Today LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals $316.24 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $120.68 ▼ $326.63 P/E Ratio 42.91 Price Target $292.86 Add to Watchlist

Instead of spending years and billions to push a single drug through trials, a process that can take eight to 10 years, Ligand acquires early-stage drug rights and licenses them out. The company that licenses the drug absorbs the development risk and cost. Ligand collects the royalty.

The market is pricing in serious growth. Management expects earnings to triple by 2030 and quadruple by 2032, backed by more than 100 drugs already commercialized or in development and a lean 80-person team.

The company has been cash-flow positive in nine of the past 10 years, with roughly $780 million in cash on hand.

Shares have already run hard, which is part of why analyst price targets are lagging the stock. Lichtenfeld argues that's typical: Wall Street tends to raise targets after a move happens, not before. Short interest sitting near 9% of the float adds another wrinkle. If the stock keeps climbing, short sellers under pressure could eventually be forced to cover, adding fuel to the move. What could change sentiment is a licensing deal that disappoints or a slowdown in royalty growth. What to watch is whether earnings keep pace with those tripling and quadrupling projections.

Aflac Is a Rate Play Hiding Inside an Insurance Stock

Insurance doesn't generate headlines like biotech, but the setup is compelling when interest rates stay elevated. Insurers invest customer premiums in conservative, interest-bearing assets, so higher rates widen the margin between what they collect and what they pay out.

Aflac Today AFL Aflac $121.98 +0.07 (+0.06%) 52-Week Range $96.95 ▼ $122.80 Dividend Yield 2.00% P/E Ratio 13.85 Price Target $114.50 Add to Watchlist

Aflac Incorporated NYSE: AFL fits that setup and adds a dividend track record—44 straight years of increases—plus a strong Japan business and a growing pet insurance line, a global market some projections show doubling to $17.5 billion by 2030. A notably low debt-to-equity ratio versus peers gives the company room to expand if opportunities arise.

Wall Street is skeptical here, too. Only four of 13 analysts rate the stock a Buy, which Lichtenfeld frames as upside if sentiment shifts rather than a warning sign. Earnings are projected to grow 20% between 2026 and 2029, a steadier and less dramatic path than Ligand's.

What could change the story is a sustained drop in interest rates, which would compress that investment margin. What to watch is continued dividend growth alongside the Japan and pet insurance segments.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Offers Slow, Steady Compounding

Atlantic Union Bankshares Today AUB Atlantic Union Bankshares $42.00 -0.06 (-0.15%) 52-Week Range $30.39 ▼ $43.62 Dividend Yield 3.52% P/E Ratio 17.80 Price Target $43.63 Add to Watchlist

Regional banks benefit from the same rate dynamic as insurers, and Atlantic Union Bankshares NYSE: AUB is a name most investors outside the Mid-Atlantic have never heard of. The Virginia-based bank has operated for 124 years under just five CEOs, a continuity that shows up in the numbers.

Its cost of deposits runs about 20 basis points below the national average, non-performing loans sit at a low 0.36% of the portfolio, and net charge-offs are close to zero at 0.02%. Management expects tangible book value, a common way to value banks, to grow 12% to 15% this year.

The dividend yield is roughly 3.5%, with annual increases over the past 15 years and a recent raise of nearly 10%.

This isn't a stock built for a quick double. It's built to compound. What could change sentiment is a spike in loan losses or a sharp move lower in rates. What to watch is whether tangible book value growth holds near that double-digit target.

Where the Real Money Gets Made

None of these three will move like an AI trade, and that's the point. Ligand offers biotech-style growth without full biotech risk. Aflac and Atlantic Union offer the kind of grinding, dividend-fueled compounding that builds real wealth over a decade, not a quarter. Stay diversified, because that's what keeps a portfolio standing when the hot sector eventually cools.

Before you consider Aflac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aflac wasn't on the list.

While Aflac currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here