Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and traded as high as $41.74. Lincoln National shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 648,803 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.24). Lincoln National had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $704,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,631.04. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kennedy sold 7,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $321,132.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,022.02. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,812 shares of company stock worth $3,848,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $3,291,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 90.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,856,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,016 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, operating under the Lincoln Financial name, is a U.S. financial services and insurance company. Its businesses provide life insurance, annuities, workplace benefits and retirement plan services to individuals, employers and institutions. The company's products include term and universal life insurance, fixed and variable annuities, and group benefits such as disability, dental and life coverage. It also offers retirement plan services to employers and plan participants.

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