Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.5950. 7,928,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,286,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. William Blair downgraded Lucid Group to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $350.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.67 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 253.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,391.51%. Lucid Group's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -12.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 189,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 304,737 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 200,604 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 246.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 202,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 144,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures electric vehicles and related technologies. Its lineup includes the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan and the Lucid Gravity luxury SUV, which combine electric powertrains with software and battery systems developed by the company. The company was founded in 2007 as Atieva, initially focusing on electric-vehicle battery technology, and adopted the Lucid Motors name in 2016 as it expanded into vehicle development. Lucid is headquartered in Newark, California, and manufactures vehicles in Arizona, with additional production and assembly operations in Saudi Arabia.

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