Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 9,017,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,306,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

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Trending Headlines about Lucid Group

Investors following LCID have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Uber and Nuro have begun driverless public-road testing of Lucid Gravity SUVs in the San Francisco Bay Area, an important step toward a planned 2027 robotaxi launch. The trials could open a new business opportunity, though commercial deployment is still ahead. Uber and Nuro begin driverless testing of Lucid robotaxis ahead of 2027 launch

Uber and Nuro have begun driverless public-road testing of Lucid Gravity SUVs in the San Francisco Bay Area, an important step toward a planned 2027 robotaxi launch. The trials could open a new business opportunity, though commercial deployment is still ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Seaport Research revisited its price target on Lucid, but the available report does not specify the new target or the analyst’s rationale. Why Lucid Stock Is Moving in Reverse Today

Seaport Research revisited its price target on Lucid, but the available report does not specify the new target or the analyst’s rationale. Negative Sentiment: Lucid was caught in weakness across EV stocks after the EU delayed a vote on Tesla’s self-driving software amid safety concerns. The regulatory uncertainty is centered on Tesla, but weighed on sector peers including Lucid. Tesla Slides 6% as EU Delays Vote on Its Self-Driving Software; Rivian and Lucid Drop 4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. UBS Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "sell" rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.03). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 253.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,391.51%. The business had revenue of $350.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Lucid Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lucid Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,010 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,781 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures electric vehicles and related technologies. Its lineup includes the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan and the Lucid Gravity luxury SUV, which combine electric powertrains with software and battery systems developed by the company. The company was founded in 2007 as Atieva, initially focusing on electric-vehicle battery technology, and adopted the Lucid Motors name in 2016 as it expanded into vehicle development. Lucid is headquartered in Newark, California, and manufactures vehicles in Arizona, with additional production and assembly operations in Saudi Arabia.

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