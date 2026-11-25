Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $430.24 and last traded at $476.58. 5,323,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,555,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.12.

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Key Lumentum News

These are some of the LITE news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum’s latest reported quarter beat the consensus EPS estimate, while revenue was in line with expectations. The earnings news has been met with a sharp post-news pullback, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reassessing expectations. Lumentum earnings beat and post-news de-risking

Lumentum’s latest reported quarter beat the consensus EPS estimate, while revenue was in line with expectations. The earnings news has been met with a sharp post-news pullback, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reassessing expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Applied Optoelectronics highlighted Lumentum’s improving profitability and rising earnings estimates, although those fundamentals have not prevented the current sector-led decline. AAOI vs. Lumentum

A comparison with Applied Optoelectronics highlighted Lumentum’s improving profitability and rising earnings estimates, although those fundamentals have not prevented the current sector-led decline. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns may add to selling: one report notes Lumentum’s roughly twelvefold three-year share-price gain and questions whether sales support its current valuation. Lumentum valuation concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Evercore began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,132.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lumentum from $820.00 to $685.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $770.00 to $659.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,048.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $813.18 and a 200 day moving average of $811.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.35. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 175.82% and a positive return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.27, for a total transaction of $479,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,600,797.29. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 24,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.50, for a total transaction of $25,732,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,074 shares in the company, valued at $78,715,089. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,945 shares of company stock valued at $34,183,739. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Lumentum by 38.0% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,581,464,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 53.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 671 shares of the technology company's stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its offerings include optical components, modules and lasers that help transmit and process data across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and related technologies for industrial uses, including precision manufacturing and semiconductor production. Its products serve customers in markets around the world. Lumentum became an independent public company in 2015 through a spin-off from JDSU, now Viavi Solutions.

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