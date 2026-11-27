The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 12.7% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $115.04 and last traded at $127.6990. Approximately 163,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 328,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MZTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Marzetti from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marzetti from $168.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marzetti presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marzetti

Marzetti Stock Up 12.7%

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.23). Marzetti had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $481.52 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Marzetti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Marzetti's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Marzetti's payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Marzetti

In other news, CEO Luis Viso sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $100,507.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $105,548.07. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marzetti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Marzetti during the second quarter valued at about $313,083,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,702 shares of the company's stock worth $76,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,811,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marzetti during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company's stock.

Marzetti Company Profile

The Marzetti Company NASDAQ: MZTI, formerly Lancaster Colony Corporation, is a specialty food manufacturer headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Its history traces to Teresa Marzetti's Italian restaurant, which opened in Columbus in 1896; the company adopted The Marzetti Company name in 2023. The company makes branded and private-label products for grocery retailers and foodservice customers. Its offerings include salad dressings, dips, croutons, frozen garlic bread, rolls and other specialty breads and baked goods.

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