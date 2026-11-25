MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $274.00 to $242.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $142.37 and last traded at $145.4190, with a volume of 192,403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.44.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MasTec from $371.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $453.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MasTec from $475.00 to $363.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $369.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.40.

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Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Love sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $72,658.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,509.52. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MasTec by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,675 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $173,177,000 after acquiring an additional 157,172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $2,978,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MasTec by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company's stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 47,874 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Trading Down 4.2%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.94 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction and engineering company that builds and maintains systems used to deliver energy, communications and other essential services. Its work includes planning, installation, upgrading and maintenance of infrastructure for customers across a range of industries. The company's activities include communications networks such as fiber and wireless systems; electric power transmission and distribution; clean-energy and other infrastructure projects; and pipelines and related facilities.

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