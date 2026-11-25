MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.8470. Approximately 413,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,648,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBC shares. Zacks Research started coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterBrand currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MBC

MasterBrand Trading Up 10.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterBrand, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter worth $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nykredit A S bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures residential cabinets for kitchens, bathrooms and other areas of the home. Its products span a range of styles and price points and are sold under brands including Aristokraft, Omega, Schrock, KitchenCraft, Decora, Diamond and Mantra. The company serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada through channels that include independent dealers, home improvement retailers and homebuilders. Its offerings include cabinetry and related products for both new construction and home remodeling projects.

Further Reading

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