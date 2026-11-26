MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $7.28. MasterBrand shares last traded at $7.0710, with a volume of 3,087,836 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MasterBrand from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research assumed coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Stock Up 7.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. MasterBrand's revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasterBrand, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,901,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 359,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,954,000 after buying an additional 7,885,889 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 9.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 766,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 68,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company's stock.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures residential cabinets for kitchens, bathrooms and other areas of the home. Its products span a range of styles and price points and are sold under brands including Aristokraft, Omega, Schrock, KitchenCraft, Decora, Diamond and Mantra. The company serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada through channels that include independent dealers, home improvement retailers and homebuilders. Its offerings include cabinetry and related products for both new construction and home remodeling projects.

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