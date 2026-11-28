Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.42 and traded as high as $63.39. Maximus shares last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 357,755 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMS

Maximus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Maximus's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Maximus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle Link sold 3,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $173,969.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,766.63. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 45.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 60.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company's stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides technology-enabled services to government agencies, helping them administer public programs and deliver services to residents. Its work includes managing contact centers, processing applications and eligibility determinations, conducting health assessments, and supporting appeals and other case-management functions. The company serves clients in the United States and internationally, including government agencies in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Its services span health and human services programs as well as federal government operations, with technology and digital services supporting its program work.

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