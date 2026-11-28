MDA Space Ltd. (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and traded as high as $29.27. MDA Space shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 596,231 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MDA Space in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDA Space in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MDA Space from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MDA Space in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded MDA Space from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MDA

MDA Space Stock Up 7.0%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

MDA Space (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDA Space Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MDA Space

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in MDA Space in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MDA Space during the third quarter worth approximately $431,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MDA Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDA Space in the third quarter worth about $11,852,000. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDA Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Space Inc. is a Canadian space technology company that designs and builds systems for use in space and on Earth. Its work spans satellite communications, Earth observation, space exploration and robotics, serving government and commercial customers. The company develops satellite platforms and communications payloads, as well as radar and optical systems used to collect information about the Earth. Its robotics portfolio includes technologies for human spaceflight and satellite servicing; MDA has contributed robotic systems such as Canadarm2 and Dextre to the International Space Station and is developing Canadarm3 for the planned Lunar Gateway.

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