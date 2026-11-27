Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $636.62 and last traded at $629.2410. Approximately 11,136,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 17,979,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.89.

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Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

These are some of the META stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed connecting Muse to Amazon’s store. Muse’s popularity for shopping could create a monetization opportunity if the talks lead to a launch. Meta and Amazon reportedly discuss Muse integration

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed connecting Muse to Amazon’s store. Muse’s popularity for shopping could create a monetization opportunity if the talks lead to a launch. Neutral Sentiment: Banks are reportedly preparing a $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave backed by chips associated with Meta, at a proposed rate well below CoreWeave’s bond yield. The financing could support Meta’s access to computing capacity, but also highlights the financial exposure tied to its AI buildout. CoreWeave loan backed by chips for Meta

Banks are reportedly preparing a $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave backed by chips associated with Meta, at a proposed rate well below CoreWeave’s bond yield. The financing could support Meta’s access to computing capacity, but also highlights the financial exposure tied to its AI buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta expects capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion in 2026. The article warns that free cash flow has turned negative and that Meta lacks a cloud business to sell spare computing capacity, while its debt has edged above its cash and marketable securities. These concerns could weigh on valuation as investors assess the returns on AI spending. Meta’s capital spending and debt concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $672.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 465,503 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $336,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $2,486,028,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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