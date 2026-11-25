Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BNP Paribas Exane downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane now has a $775.00 price target on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $548.13 and last traded at $601.25. Approximately 52,145,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 40,199,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $629.79.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Micron Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,412.45.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, insider Scott Deboer sold 28,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $25,690,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 147,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,687,000. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

These are some of the MU stories that stood out recently:

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1,496.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 224,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $239,016,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.7% during the third quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $901.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.56. The company has a market capitalization of $680.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $33.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.77 by $1.65. Micron Technology had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 92.62%. The business had revenue of $54.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 379.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 37.150-39.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 174.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. is a semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory and storage products. Its portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory, along with solid-state drives and other storage solutions. The company's products serve a range of markets, including data centers, personal computers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics. Micron sells products under the Micron and Crucial brands and supplies components and solutions to customers around the world.

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