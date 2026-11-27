Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $654.44 and last traded at $645.0590. 26,867,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 40,145,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $601.25.

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More Micron Technology News

Here's some of the latest news about MU:

Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be treating Micron as oversold, and articles point to its low forward earnings multiple as a potential value opportunity. Reports that memory makers are struggling to keep up with demand also support the near-term growth case, particularly for AI-related memory. Why Micron Investors Are Giving Thanks After Thanksgiving

Investors appear to be treating Micron as oversold, and articles point to its low forward earnings multiple as a potential value opportunity. Reports that memory makers are struggling to keep up with demand also support the near-term growth case, particularly for AI-related memory. Positive Sentiment: A broader return to technology and AI-linked stocks helped lift Micron and other memory shares, providing support after the sector’s recent volatility. Micron, SK Hynix, SanDisk stocks rise but what's the verdict on demand outlook?

A broader return to technology and AI-linked stocks helped lift Micron and other memory shares, providing support after the sector’s recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Industry forecasts point to weaker NAND pricing and possible later-decade oversupply, while reports of Chinese cloud providers cutting 2027 orders cloud demand visibility. These concerns could pressure memory prices and make Micron’s elevated investment plans riskier. How Chinese Cloud Order Cuts At Micron Stock Has Changed Its Investment Story

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Micron Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Micron Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Micron Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,280.00 to $1,520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,412.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 7.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $895.41 and a 200 day moving average of $774.59. The firm has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $33.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $31.77 by $1.65. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 92.62% and a net margin of 63.80%. The business had revenue of $54.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 379.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 37.150-39.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 174.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, insider Scott Deboer sold 28,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $25,690,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 147,430 shares in the company, valued at $132,687,000. This represents a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. is a semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory and storage products. Its portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory, along with solid-state drives and other storage solutions. The company's products serve a range of markets, including data centers, personal computers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics. Micron sells products under the Micron and Crucial brands and supplies components and solutions to customers around the world.

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