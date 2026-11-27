Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $500.47 and last traded at $495.75. Approximately 12,485,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 33,123,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.93.

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Key Microsoft News

Here's some of the latest news about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s AI and cloud growth appears supported by substantial demand: recent coverage cites 48% Azure revenue growth, a $677 billion commercial backlog, and $18.6 billion in positive free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s AI and cloud growth appears supported by substantial demand: recent coverage cites 48% Azure revenue growth, a $677 billion commercial backlog, and $18.6 billion in positive free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s Cerebras agreement is drawing attention as investors assess whether it could improve AI-computing capacity and costs; the available coverage frames these as issues to watch, not confirmed financial benefits. 3 Things to Watch After Microsoft’s Cerebras Deal

Microsoft’s Cerebras agreement is drawing attention as investors assess whether it could improve AI-computing capacity and costs; the available coverage frames these as issues to watch, not confirmed financial benefits. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns about elevated stock valuations and enthusiasm for AI could add pressure to large technology shares, including Microsoft. Fed Blames High Stock Prices Partly on AI Enthusiasm

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.55 and a 200-day moving average of $444.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 548,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,364,297.67. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Further Reading

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