Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $477.39 and last traded at $489.93. Approximately 25,980,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 33,210,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.13.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly optimistic: one report cited a $680 price target and a Buy rating, while another noted strong recent earnings and Wall Street price targets well above current levels. Analyst rating and target Wall Street outlook

Analysts remain broadly optimistic: one report cited a $680 price target and a Buy rating, while another noted strong recent earnings and Wall Street price targets well above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s “Code Red” response sets a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. That could improve resilience, though it follows a significant service disruption. Reuters report on Code Red

Microsoft’s “Code Red” response sets a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. That could improve resilience, though it follows a significant service disruption. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing heavy AI infrastructure spending, which may constrain free cash flow despite strong Azure growth. Hotter core inflation, tariff concerns and a wider tech-sector selloff added to market pressure. AI spending and cash flow Market pressure report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Microsoft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is 20.46%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total value of $20,764,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares in the company, valued at $265,888,830.48. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,751,403 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $26,030,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,825 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the software giant's stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 681 shares of the software giant's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 162,477 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $82,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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