MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $10.17. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.0970, with a volume of 139,853 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC cut shares of MINISO Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MINISO Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MINISO Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut MINISO Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNSO

MINISO Group Trading Up 5.5%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $988.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.24 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 794.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle retailer founded in China in 2013. The company sells a broad range of affordable, design-focused consumer products, including home goods, personal-care items, cosmetics, toys, accessories, stationery and everyday essentials. MINISO offers products through its retail stores and online channels, serving customers in China and international markets. Its merchandise includes both in-house designs and products developed through collaborations with entertainment and consumer brands.

Further Reading

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