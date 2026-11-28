Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.54 and traded as low as $201.45. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $202.88, with a volume of 190,332 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $255.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -211.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.42.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $329,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,142.44. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 702 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $159,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,993,960.77. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 63.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 118.2% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 341.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. is a managed care company that provides health plans and related services to people enrolled in government-sponsored health programs. Its offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans and health plans sold through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Founded in 1980 by physician C. David Molina, the company grew from a clinic serving low-income families in Long Beach, California. Its business continues to focus on providing care to individuals and families who may face barriers to accessing health services.

Further Reading

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