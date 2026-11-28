The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $21.14. Mosaic shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 3,233,654 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Freedom Broker lowered Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. downgraded Mosaic from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Mosaic's dividend payout ratio is presently -24.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 216,726 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,851,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $126,694,000 after purchasing an additional 698,945 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,295,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445,440 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 155.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,636,965 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a global producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash fertilizers, which supply essential nutrients used to support crop growth. Its products also include phosphate-based animal feed ingredients and other crop nutrition products. Mosaic operates mines, processing facilities and distribution networks in North America and Brazil, and serves agricultural customers in markets around the world. In Brazil, its operations include fertilizer production and distribution as well as phosphate mining.

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