MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $35.35. 6,746,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,412,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

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More MP Materials News

Here's some of the latest news about MP:

Positive Sentiment: MP executives have recently bought significant amounts of company stock, including one executive’s first purchase. The buying follows a return to quarterly profitability and may signal confidence in MP’s outlook despite the share-price decline. MP Materials Exec Makes First Stock Purchase Amid Insider Buying Spree

MP executives have recently bought significant amounts of company stock, including one executive’s first purchase. The buying follows a return to quarterly profitability and may signal confidence in MP’s outlook despite the share-price decline. Neutral Sentiment: A recent comparison of MP and USA Rare Earth highlights differences in operating performance, finances and growth prospects, but the provided summary does not identify a specific new catalyst for MP. MP vs. USAR: Which Rare-Earth Stock Has an Edge Right Now?

A recent comparison of MP and USA Rare Earth highlights differences in operating performance, finances and growth prospects, but the provided summary does not identify a specific new catalyst for MP. Negative Sentiment: Rare-earth shares are declining as mixed signals from China and the United States—including an extended Chinese mineral-export pause and looming U.S. tariffs—raise trade uncertainty. MP was among the stocks reported lower, adding to near-term pressure on the shares. Rare-earth stocks slide amid trade uncertainty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Freedom Broker upgraded MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.70.

Read Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -160.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 205,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,412,364. This trade represents a 36.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett acquired 5,476 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $198,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,371.25. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,603 shares of company stock worth $3,573,677 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,954,123 shares of the company's stock worth $281,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $65,230,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,717,104 shares of the company's stock worth $412,232,000 after acquiring an additional 943,358 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,169 shares of the company's stock worth $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 622,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 233.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility in California. The site is a major North American source of rare earth materials, which are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems. The company mines and processes rare earth ore into concentrate and separated products, including neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), a key input for high-strength permanent magnets. MP Materials is also developing domestic magnet manufacturing capabilities to extend its business further along the supply chain.

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