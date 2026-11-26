Shares of MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.15. MSC Income Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 145,321 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSC Income Fund from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MSC Income Fund from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSC Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on MSC Income Fund from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MSC Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Income Fund currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSIF

MSC Income Fund Stock Up 1.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million.

MSC Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. MSC Income Fund's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MSC Income Fund by 65.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 157,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Income Fund during the third quarter worth $345,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Income Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MSC Income Fund by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the period.

MSC Income Fund is a business development company that provides financing to privately held U.S. businesses. It seeks to support companies' growth and other business needs through a portfolio of debt and equity investments. The fund focuses on lower middle-market and middle-market companies, offering financing that may be used for acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing, and growth initiatives. Its investments include secured debt and, in some cases, equity interests. MSC Income Fund is externally managed by MSC Adviser I, LLC, an affiliate of Main Street Capital Corporation.

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