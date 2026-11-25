Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $87.31, but opened at $80.46. Nebius Group shares last traded at $79.1540, with a volume of 8,674,597 shares changing hands.

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More Nebius Group News

Here's some of the latest news about NBIS:

Positive Sentiment: Databricks co-founder Patrick Wendell said Nebius was selected for its robust workload isolation, a potential advantage as enterprise customers weigh security when choosing AI cloud providers. Article: Databricks co-founder on neocloud security

Databricks co-founder Patrick Wendell said Nebius was selected for its robust workload isolation, a potential advantage as enterprise customers weigh security when choosing AI cloud providers. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius is targeting fourfold revenue growth in 2027, supported by customer demand and data-center expansion. The opportunity is significant, but achieving the goal depends on executing a major buildout. Article: Can AI cloud expansion anchor NBIS growth expectations?

Nebius is targeting fourfold revenue growth in 2027, supported by customer demand and data-center expansion. The opportunity is significant, but achieving the goal depends on executing a major buildout. Negative Sentiment: Investors are questioning whether the enormous spending commitments of AI infrastructure companies will generate sufficient returns. That concern is weighing on Nebius and peers, with additional anxiety about the funding required to build AI data centers. Article: Why CoreWeave, Nebius and IREN shares are tumbling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "sell" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $355.00) on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.84 and a beta of 4.63.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $907.20 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 29,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.16, for a total transaction of $6,811,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 522,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,289,591.68. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilson Boynton sold 7,260 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,289,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 403,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,677,612.86. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,718 shares of company stock valued at $280,207 and have sold 115,029 shares valued at $25,012,535.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,531,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,184,591,000 after buying an additional 1,593,684 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at $1,232,895,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Nebius Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,069,875 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nebius Group by 134.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at $1,012,097,322. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group is a technology company focused on building infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Its core business, Nebius, offers cloud computing services and access to accelerated computing resources designed to help developers and organizations train and run AI models. The company also has businesses in areas including data services for AI, autonomous mobility and online education. Based in Amsterdam, Nebius serves customers internationally and is developing data center and computing capacity to support its AI cloud services.

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