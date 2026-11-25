Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $84.99. 39,959,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 19,482,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

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Top Nebius Group Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about NBIS:

Positive Sentiment: A Databricks co-founder’s comments suggest security could help distinguish Nebius in the neocloud market; the article says Databricks selected Nebius. Stronger enterprise credibility could support future demand. Databricks Co-Founder Says Just One Neocloud Has “Robust Enough Isolation.”

A Databricks co-founder’s comments suggest security could help distinguish Nebius in the neocloud market; the article says Databricks selected Nebius. Stronger enterprise credibility could support future demand. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius is targeting fourfold revenue growth in 2027, supported by customer demand and infrastructure expansion. That outlook is an opportunity, but depends on the company bringing new capacity online and converting demand into profitable growth. Can AI Cloud Expansion Anchor NBIS' Ambitious 2027 Growth Expectation?

Nebius is targeting fourfold revenue growth in 2027, supported by customer demand and infrastructure expansion. That outlook is an opportunity, but depends on the company bringing new capacity online and converting demand into profitable growth. Negative Sentiment: Investors are questioning whether the enormous spending commitments of AI infrastructure providers will earn adequate returns. Reports point to rising net debt and capital risks at Nebius, making financing and expansion costs a key concern despite its growth and backlog. Nebius Stock Fell Despite 571% Revenue Growth. Here's Why.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "sell" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nebius Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $399.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nebius Group from $237.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.17 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.20 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, Director Arne Grimme purchased 148 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,136.32. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,566.16. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Wilson Boynton sold 4,502 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $519,575.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 398,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,012,466.67. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,718 shares of company stock valued at $280,207 and sold 115,029 shares valued at $25,012,535.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 227.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group is a technology company focused on building infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Its core business, Nebius, offers cloud computing services and access to accelerated computing resources designed to help developers and organizations train and run AI models. The company also has businesses in areas including data services for AI, autonomous mobility and online education. Based in Amsterdam, Nebius serves customers internationally and is developing data center and computing capacity to support its AI cloud services.

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