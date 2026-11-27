Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $61.12 and last traded at $60.6250. 21,667,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 42,483,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

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Netflix News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about NFLX:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Research Partners set a $85.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 29.69%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $612,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,010.05. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $369,677.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 166,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,755. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 89,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,887 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $40,209,000 after buying an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 41.9% during the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 791.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,084 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 251,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,107,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 71.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc. is a global entertainment company that operates a subscription streaming service. Its offerings include television series, films, documentaries, animation, and other programming, including content produced under the Netflix name as well as titles licensed from third parties. The company has also expanded into games and live programming. Founded in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail rental business, Netflix launched its streaming service in 2007 and later shifted its focus toward online entertainment and original productions.

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