Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $163.55 and last traded at $158.30. Approximately 603,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,246,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.38. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director George Morrow sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $1,093,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,174.94. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $363,289.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,417.60. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,332. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,858 shares of the company's stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 30,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,954 shares of the company's stock worth $204,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,511,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes treatments for neurological, endocrine and related disorders. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its marketed medicines include INGREZZA (valbenazine), used to treat tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease, and CRENESSITY (crinecerfont), a treatment for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neurocrine Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neurocrine Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report