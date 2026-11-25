Shares of New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.4330. 7,017,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,663,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NUAI. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of New Era Energy & Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Era Energy & Digital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Up 9.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 33.42 and a quick ratio of 33.42. The firm has a market cap of $631.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 5,349.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Era Energy & Digital Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Era Energy & Digital news, major shareholder Kent C. Mccarthy sold 4,090,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $14,764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,600. This trade represents a 42.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in New Era Energy & Digital by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. develops energy and digital infrastructure, with a strategic focus on data center projects supported by power generation and related energy resources. Its plans are aimed at serving the electricity and infrastructure needs of data-intensive computing, including artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. The company's roots are in New Era Helium, which pursued helium and natural gas exploration and development in the Permian Basin of Texas. It has since shifted its emphasis toward integrating energy development with large-scale digital infrastructure.

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