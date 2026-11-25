NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.8240, with a volume of 146,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of NextNav to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NextNav from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NextNav from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NN

NextNav Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,451.65% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In other news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,068,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,171,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,928,417.60. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel James S. Black sold 1,878 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $28,808.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 89,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,685.40. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,153. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NextNav by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 275,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav, Inc. develops positioning, navigation and timing technologies designed to complement and help provide alternatives to satellite-based GPS. Its services support location-aware applications in environments where GPS signals may be limited, including indoors and in urban areas. The company's offerings include Pinnacle, a service that provides vertical location information, such as a device's floor or height within a building, and TerraPoiNT, a terrestrial network designed to deliver positioning and timing signals.

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