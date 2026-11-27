NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $9.1590. Approximately 365,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,452,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "buy" rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Clear Str upgraded NextNav to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextNav from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NextNav from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NN

NextNav Trading Up 11.0%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.20.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,451.65% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

In other NextNav news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 11,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $162,489.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 120,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,857.68. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel James Black sold 1,878 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $28,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 89,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,685.40. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,153 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NextNav by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in NextNav by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 43,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextNav

NextNav, Inc. develops positioning, navigation and timing technologies designed to complement and help provide alternatives to satellite-based GPS. Its services support location-aware applications in environments where GPS signals may be limited, including indoors and in urban areas. The company's offerings include Pinnacle, a service that provides vertical location information, such as a device's floor or height within a building, and TerraPoiNT, a terrestrial network designed to deliver positioning and timing signals.

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