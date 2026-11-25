NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and traded as high as $41.93. NNN REIT shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 2,629,356 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered NNN REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NNN REIT from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. NNN REIT had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.37 million. Equities analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NNN REIT's payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $8,443,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages freestanding retail properties across the United States. Its portfolio includes properties leased to businesses in a range of retail categories. The company primarily uses long-term, single-tenant net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants generally pay property expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance in addition to rent. Founded in 1984, the company was formerly known as National Retail Properties before adopting the NNN REIT name in 2023.

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