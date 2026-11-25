Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $99.9950, with a volume of 12,392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Novanta from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Novanta from $194.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novanta by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $233,005,000 after buying an additional 97,621 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 615.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novanta by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,887,000 after buying an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth $5,797,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Novanta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 979,842 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

About Novanta

Novanta develops and manufactures precision technologies used in medical and advanced industrial applications. Its products include photonics and laser components, precision motion-control systems, machine-vision technologies, and related equipment and software. The company's technologies are used in areas such as medical and surgical systems, life sciences, robotics, and industrial automation. Novanta serves customers internationally, with operations and customers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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