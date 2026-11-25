NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.2450, with a volume of 11,323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut NPK International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NPK International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of NPK International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NPK International

NPK International Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $699.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). NPK International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose Robeson sold 10,000 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 215,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,902,333.03. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John C. Minge purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 268,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,024.08. This represents a 5.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NPK International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NPK International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,088 shares of the company's stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,846 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the first quarter valued at $15,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NPK International by 204.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,021,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 686,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NPK International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 459,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NPK International during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc. provides engineered matting solutions and site access services for projects that require temporary, stable work surfaces. Its composite mats help protect ground conditions and support vehicles and heavy equipment at job sites. The company rents and sells matting products and provides related services, including transportation, installation and removal. Its solutions serve customers in sectors such as energy, utilities, construction and renewable power. NPK International was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and adopted its current name in 2024 as it focused on its matting and infrastructure services business.

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