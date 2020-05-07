Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Price Up 27.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)'s stock price shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.09, 2,979,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average session volume of 1,012,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises's revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson reiterated an "in-line" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company's stock worth $82,709,000 after buying an additional 334,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,477,000 shares of the company's stock worth $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company's stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,493,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 754,631 shares of the company's stock worth $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

