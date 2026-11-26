NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,990.07 and traded as high as $6,069.99. NVR shares last traded at $6,028.6830, with a volume of 47,404 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVR from $5,058.00 to $4,864.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,400.00 to $7,425.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6,564.83.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,990.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6,397.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $89.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $102.77 by ($13.32). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $112.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 342.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan now owns 364 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25 shares of the construction company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. is a homebuilding and mortgage banking company. Through its homebuilding operations, it designs and constructs single-family homes and townhomes for buyers across a range of price points. The company markets homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes brands. Its homebuilding business serves communities in multiple regions of the United States, including the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. NVR also provides mortgage banking and related services to homebuyers through its mortgage operations.

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