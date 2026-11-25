Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 489,351 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. Weiss Ratings lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a drop from Oaktree Specialty Lending's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oaktree Specialty Lending's payout ratio is presently 782.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 199.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $446,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,679,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,950 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company's stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market companies. It is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management. The company invests primarily in privately negotiated debt, including first- and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and mezzanine financing. It may also make preferred equity and other equity investments, often alongside its debt investments. Oaktree Specialty Lending focuses mainly on companies in the United States, seeking to provide flexible financing for business growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other corporate needs.

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