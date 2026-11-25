Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.4580. Approximately 11,774,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,037,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Oklo News Summary

Investors following OKLO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: The Department of Energy cleared the final operations hold point for Oklo’s Groves-1 test reactor, enabling full research, testing and training. The milestone supports work related to isotope production and the company’s Aurora reactors; NASA’s search for a lunar reactor is a potential opportunity, not a confirmed contract. Groves 1 Approval Could Open NASA Opportunity For Oklo Stock

The Department of Energy cleared the final operations hold point for Oklo’s Groves-1 test reactor, enabling full research, testing and training. The milestone supports work related to isotope production and the company’s Aurora reactors; NASA’s search for a lunar reactor is a potential opportunity, not a confirmed contract. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in AI stocks has spread to nuclear companies whose investment cases rely on future data-center electricity demand, pressuring sentiment toward Oklo. Oklo and NuScale Power Retreat as AI Power Selloff Deepens

Broader weakness in AI stocks has spread to nuclear companies whose investment cases rely on future data-center electricity demand, pressuring sentiment toward Oklo. Negative Sentiment: Another analysis flags cash-flow headwinds and the possibility that Oklo’s business model could take longer to produce revenue, a risk for a company still developing its reactors. 1 Reason I Haven't Bought Oklo Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $92.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oklo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oklo from $57.50 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob DeWitte sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $3,095,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 398,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,128.91. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bealmear sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $427,374.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,938,518.55. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,726 shares of company stock valued at $11,961,158. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 344.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 55.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 220,976 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at $2,096,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter worth $24,532,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. develops advanced nuclear fission power plants designed to provide reliable, carbon-free electricity. Its Aurora powerhouse concept uses fast-reactor technology and is designed to operate with metallic fuel, including fuel derived from recycled nuclear material. Oklo is developing its technology and has not yet established a commercial operating fleet. The company plans to supply electricity through long-term power agreements rather than relying solely on equipment sales. Its prospective customers include data centers, industrial facilities, and other users seeking dependable power, with its development efforts focused primarily on the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report