Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and traded as high as $24.88. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $24.9340, with a volume of 294,093 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Report on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Old Second Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Second Bancorp news, insider Darin Campbell sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $612,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 250,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,537.17. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,581.23. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,720 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $100,245,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $20,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 403,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,690,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company's stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois. Its principal subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The bank offers deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, mortgage services, cash management and other banking products. It also provides wealth management and trust services. Founded in 1871, Old Second National Bank serves communities in the Chicago metropolitan area and northern Illinois, including the Fox Valley region.

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