Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and traded as high as $35.75. Omnicell shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 308,810 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Omnicell from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2,536.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc. develops medication-management solutions for healthcare providers. Its products and services are designed to help manage medication storage, dispensing, inventory and workflows across healthcare settings. The company offers automated dispensing cabinets for patient-care areas, automation systems for central pharmacies, and software and analytics that support medication management. Its solutions serve hospitals, health systems, pharmacies and other care providers, including long-term and post-acute care organizations.

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