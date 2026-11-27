Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.0750. 16,562,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 75,525,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Ondas from $21.50 to $22.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ondas to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.07.

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Ondas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.04 million. Ondas had a net margin of 32.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ondas news, CFO Neil Laird sold 4,952 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $38,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,984.04. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $99,108. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at $5,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940,990 shares of the company's stock worth $116,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,060 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings is a technology company that develops private wireless networks and autonomous systems for industrial, government and security applications. Its businesses include Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. Ondas Networks provides private broadband wireless solutions for mission-critical communications. Its FullMAX platform is designed to support applications such as rail communications and industrial data networks. Ondas Autonomous Systems develops autonomous drone and counter-drone technologies, including systems for infrastructure inspection, security and public safety.

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