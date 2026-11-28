OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.67 and traded as high as $58.46. OneMain shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 419,318 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). OneMain had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $40,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in OneMain by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc., operating as OneMain Financial, is a U.S. consumer finance company focused on serving customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. It provides personal loans through a combination of local branches and digital channels. The company offers secured and unsecured personal loans, including loans that may be used for debt consolidation, major purchases, or other personal expenses. It also provides optional insurance and other products related to its lending services.

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