OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.00. OppFi shares last traded at $5.9850, with a volume of 523,955 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OppFi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OppFi

OppFi Trading Up 3.2%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $507.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.95.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.10 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 3,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,428,945.95. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 8,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $69,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,332.78. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 29,615 shares of company stock worth $219,395 over the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,019,250 shares of the company's stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 389,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OppFi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OppFi by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,027 shares of the company's stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OppFi by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,089 shares of the company's stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. is a financial technology company that provides consumer credit products, including personal installment loans and a credit card. Its digital platform is designed to help people who may have difficulty obtaining credit through traditional financial institutions access financial services. The company works with bank partners to offer its products, while providing technology and customer-support services. Product availability and terms can vary by state. Originally known as OppLoans, the company adopted the OppFi name in 2021 when it became publicly traded.

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