Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and traded as high as $34.97. OR Royalties shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 574,618 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut OR Royalties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $47.00 target price on shares of OR Royalties and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on OR Royalties from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded OR Royalties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OR Royalties

OR Royalties Trading Up 5.9%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0650 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. OR Royalties's payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $5,459,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in OR Royalties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,263,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,720,000 after buying an additional 668,492 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,589 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties Inc. is a precious-metals royalty and streaming company. It provides financing to mining companies in exchange for royalties or rights to purchase a portion of future metal production, giving it exposure to mine output without directly operating the mines. The company's portfolio includes interests in producing, developing and exploration-stage properties, with a focus on gold as well as exposure to other metals. Its assets include royalties linked to Canadian mining operations such as the Canadian Malartic complex and Éléonore.

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