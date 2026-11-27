Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $173.22 and last traded at $171.78. Approximately 15,045,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 40,001,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.59.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

More Palantir Technologies News

Investors following PLTR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Poland signed a five-year contract worth $300 million for Palantir’s AI software, a significant defense-sector win that could support future revenue and demonstrate demand for its Maven platform. Read More.

Poland signed a five-year contract worth $300 million for Palantir’s AI software, a significant defense-sector win that could support future revenue and demonstrate demand for its Maven platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel disclosed a purchase of about $122 million in shares. The buying may bolster investor confidence, though it was made under a trading plan established earlier. Read More.

Co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel disclosed a purchase of about $122 million in shares. The buying may bolster investor confidence, though it was made under a trading plan established earlier. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite rapid recent revenue growth, reports flag slowing bookings as a possible warning about future demand. Palantir’s high valuation leaves little room for disappointing results, and investor Michael Burry continues to hold bearish put options on the stock. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $231.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.80 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 28,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $4,451,305.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at $69,335,703.60. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 239,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $37,935,146.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,939,989.80. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,817,693 shares of the company's stock worth $22,146,030,000 after buying an additional 757,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock worth $12,190,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,454,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,444,672,000 after purchasing an additional 432,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,020,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report