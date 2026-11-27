Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $356.14, but opened at $343.44. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $350.6660, with a volume of 1,303,452 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $351.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 581.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.67, for a total value of $394,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $32,354,903.36. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.61, for a total transaction of $373,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,317.57. This represents a 15.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,173. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $341,014,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 161.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,395 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $49,026,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides products and services to help organizations protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and digital operations. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and serves customers around the world. Its offerings include Strata network security products, such as next-generation firewalls; Prisma solutions for cloud security and secure access; and Cortex tools for security operations, threat detection, and response.

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