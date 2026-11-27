Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $367.26 and last traded at $368.1350. Approximately 5,329,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,075,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. New Street Research set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $418.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $302.24 billion, a PE ratio of 603.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.60, for a total value of $10,769,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,110,900. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $103,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,163.56. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,173 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 191.2% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,471 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $56,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $341,014,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 161.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,666,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides products and services to help organizations protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and digital operations. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and serves customers around the world. Its offerings include Strata network security products, such as next-generation firewalls; Prisma solutions for cloud security and secure access; and Cortex tools for security operations, threat detection, and response.

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