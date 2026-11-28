Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $16.11. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 1,280,589 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.95 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,311,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $207,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,914,150 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $152,876,000 after buying an additional 3,207,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $136,488,000. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 178.1% during the third quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 8,794,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust that owns and manages a portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its properties are generally operated by hotel companies under well-known brands, while Park focuses on hotel ownership and asset management. The company's portfolio includes luxury and full-service properties serving business and leisure travelers. Many of its hotels operate under Hilton-affiliated brands, including Hilton, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, DoubleTree and Embassy Suites.

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