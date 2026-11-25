Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.41 and traded as high as $53.48. Parsons shares last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 660,327 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parsons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PSN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Parsons by 15.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Parsons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Parsons by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 553 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Parsons by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company's stock.

Parsons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation is a technology-focused engineering and infrastructure company serving government and commercial clients. Its work includes engineering, construction management, program management, and technical services for complex projects and missions. The company operates through its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure businesses. Federal Solutions provides services in areas such as defense, intelligence, cybersecurity, space, and missile defense. Critical Infrastructure supports projects involving transportation, water, environmental remediation, and other essential infrastructure.

Further Reading

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