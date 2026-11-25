Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $68.9670, with a volume of 26,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $183.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 9.70 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Pathward Financial's payout ratio is currently 2.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,907 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,758 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,783 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc. is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiary is Pathward, National Association. Formerly known as Meta Financial Group, the company adopted the Pathward name in 2022; its bank subsidiary was also renamed as part of the rebranding. Pathward provides banking, payments and specialty finance services to consumers and businesses across the United States. Its offerings include deposit accounts, prepaid and payment solutions, and services that support tax refund disbursements.

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