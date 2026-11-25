Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and traded as high as $70.66. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 22,957 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Peoples Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

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Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $706.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $52.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Peoples Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James P. Chiaro sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $44,322.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,106. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Nicholas sold 3,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $287,126.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $517,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company's stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, provides community banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, with a presence across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Its services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial lending. Customers can also access online and mobile banking and business cash-management services.

Further Reading

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